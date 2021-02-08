Teen arrested after 2 found dead in Upshur County

EAST MOUNTAIN, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday at approximately 7:43 p.m. two East Mountain residents were found dead from a shooting incident, according to Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.
Leonard Faris Gibson, 66 years of age, of East Mountain and Denene Suzanne Mosley, 53 years of age, of East Mountain bodies were found in the 100 block of Posey Road.
Nichlous Cole Williams, 19, of East Mountain was arraigned on two charges of murder with a collective bond of $500,000.
Upshur County deputies received information that Williams was at a nearby residence where he was taken into custody.
WIlliams and the victims knew each other, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Both Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and East Mountain Police responded to the scene. Results of the investigation will be turned over to the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office. The victims’ bodies were transported to Tyler for autopsy.
