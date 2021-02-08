Potential for big cool down remains possible!

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be mild for a few days, but a major cool down is on its way by the end of this week. High temperatures could be in the 30s by the weekend!
This evening will be dry for the most part, but a couple stray showers are possible. It will be very light rain, if any at all. Temperatures will be a little chilly, so you might need a jacket. They will be in the 50s.
Tonight, look for some more cloudy conditions but little to no rain. Many of you will stay dry tonight. A light sprinkle will be possible though. Temperatures will cool to the 40s along the I-30 corridor and the 50s along and south of I-20.
Tuesday will have a little more rain. It will not be a washout. I have only a 20% chance of rain for the day. It will mostly be a few sprinkles if anything. Clouds will otherwise be persistent throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up to the 60s with some places in the northern ArkLaTex staying in the 50s and others in the 70s!
Wednesday and Thursday will be very wet. A cold front will be moving its way south, very slowly. It will arrive Wednesday, but will not pass south of us until Thursday. There will be light sprinkles Wednesday morning, but rain will be picking up in the evening and overnight. Thursday will have a bit more rain and storms around. As of now, it does not appear to be anything severe. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s Wednesday, but only the lower 50s. Thursday.
Friday also looks to be very cold with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There could be a shower or two, but I have only a 10% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. Overnight, temperatures will be falling to the 20s!
By this weekend, we are looking to have the coldest temperatures of the winter season! Assuming this Arctic blast from Canada makes its way down, we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, and overnight low temperatures in the 20s and possibly the teens! Overall, it will be cloudy, but some sunshine may be possible at times. It will certainly be a cold weekend, but perfect for staying indoors!
