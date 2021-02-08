Potential for big cool down remains possible!

Wednesday and Thursday will be very wet. A cold front will be moving its way south, very slowly. It will arrive Wednesday, but will not pass south of us until Thursday. There will be light sprinkles Wednesday morning, but rain will be picking up in the evening and overnight. Thursday will have a bit more rain and storms around. As of now, it does not appear to be anything severe. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s Wednesday, but only the lower 50s. Thursday.