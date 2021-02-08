Minden hosting drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic Feb. 16

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Webster Parish is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Minden Fairgrounds.
The clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Minden Fairgrounds, located at 800 Goodwill St. Arriving participants should enter from Clerk Street onto Council Street and head to the livestock building (green building past the main fair entrance). Participants will exit via Goodwill Street to Clerk Street.
The clinic is for those age 65 and up. Click here to preregister. When completing the preregistration, be sure to select the location “MINDEN”, not “FAIRGROUNDS.”
You must preregister to participate. Anyone who does not preregister will be turned away.
There will also be vaccines available for Tier 1B healthcare workers, who must bring proof of employment to be vaccinated. Those individuals should use this form to preregister.
Participants will be issued the Moderna vaccine and must return in four weeks on Tuesday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to receive their second dose.
This event is a collaboration between multiple agencies, including LSU Health Shreveport, the Louisiana National Guard, the Louisiana Department of Health, the City of Minden, Minden Medical Center, the Webster Parish Library, and the Webster Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Anyone in need of assistance preregistering should contact the Webster Parish Library in Minden at 318-371-3080, or the library in Springhill at 318-539-4117.
