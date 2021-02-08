Louisiana health department expands access to coronavirus vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Beginning Monday, 275 thousand more Louisianans will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The state is expanding access to people 65 and older as part of Louisiana’s coronavirus vaccination campaign on Feb. 8. Previously, vaccine eligibility was limited to those 70 and older, as well as healthcare workers.
Below is a list of groups now eligible under the new guidance:
- Unified Command Group members
- State COVID emergency response personnel
- Local emergency response personnel
- Law enforcement
- First responders
- Election workers for the upcoming March/April elections
According to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, vaccine access in Louisiana was expanded due to an increase in doses from the federal government, as well as progress on vaccinating earlier groups.
So far, according to LDH, over half-a-million doses of the vaccine have been administered across the state, while over 130 thousand Louisianans have received both necessary doses of the vaccine.
However, Edwards said he expects demand to continue to exceed supply, so he is asking for patience as more individuals attempt to access the vaccine.
