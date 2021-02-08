Infant found dead; Caddo Sheriff’s Office investigating

The victim has been identified as a 2-month-old girl

By Curtis Heyen | February 7, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 11:18 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Parish authorities are investigating the death of an infant.

The 2-month-old girl was found dead at a residence in the 900 block of Barron Road in Keithville, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman confirmed.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the child’s death was reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 9:38 a.m. Sunday.

Her death was reported by her parents, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Few other details are available.

Those dispatch records do show that deputies responded to a “suspicious circumstances” call at 5:45 p.m. Sunday on Barron Road between Newson Road and Presswood Road.

And two minutes later, Caddo Fire District 6 sent a unit to an EMS event at that location.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

