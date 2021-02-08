Infant found dead; Caddo Sheriff’s Office investigating

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Parish authorities are investigating the death of an infant.
The 2-month-old girl was found dead at a residence in the 900 block of Barron Road in Keithville, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman confirmed.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show the child’s death was reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 9:38 a.m. Sunday.
Her death was reported by her parents, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Few other details are available.
Those dispatch records do show that deputies responded to a “suspicious circumstances” call at 5:45 p.m. Sunday on Barron Road between Newson Road and Presswood Road.
And two minutes later, Caddo Fire District 6 sent a unit to an EMS event at that location.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.