Expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine causing long lines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The inclusion of people 65 and older for COVID-19 vaccinations has led to many more people than expected turning out for the first of three days of drive-thru vaccinations at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds.
Dr. John Vanchiere and Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali spoke with KSLA’s Jeff Ferrell about why this age drop is so important in moving forward, despite the fact that half of those 70 and older have still not received their vaccination yet.
While people who are at least 65 are finally seeing the “light at the end of the tunnel,” teachers are still waiting for their turn despite their place on the front-lines of the virus; many want to be placed in a higher tier and were all but promised the vaccine by now.
Watch KSLA News 12 this evening to hear from health officials and those getting the vaccine now.
