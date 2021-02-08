1 critically injured after multi-vehicle wreck at Bert Kouns, Fern

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A multi-vehicle wreck near Bert Kouns Industrial Loops and Fern Avenue has left one person fighting for their life.
Officials on scene say the driver of a grey SUV had some sort of medical emergency and swerved into oncoming traffic, striking another vehicle head-on, which created a chain reaction. Four total vehicles were involved in the wreck.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.
The driver of the vehicle that started the chain reaction is in critical condition, officials say.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
