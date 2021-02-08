COVID-19 protocols set in place for bars, restaurants on Super Bowl Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busiest times for bars and restaurants throughout the country.
The coronavirus has posed a new challenge to keep patrons safe. Over at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, the restaurant put up barriers and social distanced people.
Each and every employee had on a mask and was stressing the importance of keeping people spaced out.
“I’m just here to have a good time,” Robert Dennis said. “Yeah, we’re in a pandemic; but you still have to be able to go outside and have some fun.”
There was a mix of Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans. During the game, several people were cheering on their team.
One fan had on a shirt with both L’Jarius Sneed and Devin White on the front. Both of these NFL players went against each other in the Super Bowl.
Tampa Bay ended up taking the win.
