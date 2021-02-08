Cold air delayed, but not denied

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you enjoyed the Super Bowl on KSLA (I know I sure did), as we turn the page to a new week we are tracking multiple days of scattered showers along with delayed cold air. At the end of last week we were expecting arctic air to move in for the middle of this week, now it appears the introduction of cold air will not happen until the end of the week. Between now and then and we are watching a slowly developing front and area of low pressure that will start to bring showers into the region Tuesday and will last through Thursday. Thursday has the potential for the greatest amount of rain for the region. This weekend could be very cold with temperatures down in the 40s both days.