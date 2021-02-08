Cold air delayed, but not denied

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you enjoyed the Super Bowl on KSLA (I know I sure did), as we turn the page to a new week we are tracking multiple days of scattered showers along with delayed cold air. At the end of last week we were expecting arctic air to move in for the middle of this week, now it appears the introduction of cold air will not happen until the end of the week. Between now and then and we are watching a slowly developing front and area of low pressure that will start to bring showers into the region Tuesday and will last through Thursday. Thursday has the potential for the greatest amount of rain for the region. This weekend could be very cold with temperatures down in the 40s both days.
In the meantime, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a jacket as temperatures are down in the 30s this morning. While we will start off chilly temperatures will quickly rebound into the low to mid 60s as we go into the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The combination of mild temperatures and dry weather could make this the best all around day of the week for the ArkLaTex.
As we go through the work week we are tracking a developing frontal boundary that will separate the warm air in the south and the approaching arctic air from the north. Scattered showers will start on Tuesday and will continue through Thursday as the system develops. Temperatures will continue to go up for the region both Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures could be approaching the 70s. Thursday has the potential of the heaviest rain as the cold front will finally push through and our temperatures will begin to drop.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast, we are tracking a potentially very cold weekend ahead for the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the cold front both Saturday and Sunday we could see temperatures that are more than 15 degrees below normal. That would mean highs only in the mid 40s at best and lows down in the 20s. I will say that since the cold air intrusion has now been delayed twice that there is some uncertainty here. But also it appear that should at least stay dry this weekend.
But for now, enjoy the nice start to the week! Have a great week!
