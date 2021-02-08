Caddo School District releases community survey results

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo School District has released its findings in a community survey the district sent out in early 2021.
The district says through the community input process, it received over 2,200 responses, or more than 80% of the district’s parents.
Overall, the district officials say they’re moving in the right direction and there is renewed trust in the superintendent, school board, and the administration.
Community members, when responding to the survey, said their main concerns are academics, student mental health, parental involvement, and equity.
Issues that were commonly brought up were learning gaps among the students and students behind in the curriculum, burnout, and morale of teachers and principals, as well as the mental health of students and staff and the curriculum.
Other issues include parent and student accountability, equity among schools, and teacher absenteeism, retention and coverage.
The district says with these survey results, its next steps will be working with departments to create initiatives and action steps incorporating the community’s feedback, assessing the budget implications of potential new initiatives and actions, completing a 2021-2024 District Strategic Plan and then submitting it to CPSB for approval in May.
KSLA will have more in our 5 & 6 newscasts.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.