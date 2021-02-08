BREAKDOWN: Mental Health Rescources

About: Riverview Behavioral Health is the premier psychiatric center in Texarkana, Arkansas, where children, adolescents, and adults can receive comprehensive inpatient help for the mental health challenges that have disrupted their lives. Riverview Behavioral Health is a 62-bed inpatient hospital treating individuals suffering from a mental health primary diagnosis from ages 12 and up. Our treatment center is located in Texarkana, Ark. serving the greater southwest Arkansas region. Riverview Behavioral Health is the area’s only full service mental health treatment center with a comprehensive continuum of psychiatric and behavioral health services: