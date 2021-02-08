MIND MATTERS: Mental Health Resources in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) -

SEEDLINKS BEHAVIOR MANAGEMENT

Website: http://www.seedlinks.net/

Phone: 318-626-5597

Address: 1533 Marshall St., Shreveport

About: It is our mission to assertively and professionally produce long-term services for the families and communities we serve in order to efficiently initiate access to recovery and mental healthcare. SeedLinks Behavior Management, llc advocates for planning and policies at all levels of society to provide accessible, reliable mental health services with a focus on prevention and treatment.

HOPE CONNECTIONS

Website: http://www.nwlahope.org/

Phone: 318-670-4591

Address: 2350 Levy St., Shreveport

About: The Vision of HOPE Connections is that no individual or family has to experience homelessness in northwest Louisiana. To bring that vision into reality, HOPE’s mission is to guide and foster a comprehensive, coordinated homeless services system for those at risk of or experiencing homelessness grounded in rich collaboration and engaging the passion of the community.

BRENTWOOD HOSPITAL

Website: https://brentwoodbehavioral.com/

Phone: 877-678-7500 or 318-678-7500

Address: 1006 Highland Ave., Shreveport

About: Brentwood Hospital is the largest psychiatric hospital in Louisiana. We’ve been providing help and hope to people across the State of Louisiana, east Texas, and southern Arkansas since 1971 by offering behavioral health and substance abuse treatment. Providing services for patients age 4 and up, our confidential, caring environment promotes crisis resolution, positive self-awareness, social skills, and personal growth through exceptional mental health services and clinical excellence across acute inpatient and outpatient levels of care.

LOUISIANA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Website: https://louisianabehavioralhealth.com/

Phone: 318-644-8830

Address: 9320 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

About: At Louisiana Behavioral Health, we are passionate about helping adults and seniors attain the best possible quality of life. As a nationally recognized provider of behavioral health services, we treat patients experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, behavioral changes related to medication management or substance abuse, and other behavioral issues. Through our inpatient behavioral services and intensive outpatient programs, Louisiana Behavioral Health offers comprehensive behavioral and mental health services to help patients at every stage of the healing process. Our staff is committed to caring for patients and their families with dignity, honesty and compassion.

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA HUMAN SERVICES DISTRICT

Website: https://nlhsd.org/behavioral-health-services/

Phone: 866-416-5370

Addresses: 1310 N Hearne Ave., Shreveport | 210 Medical Dr., Natchitoches | 502 Nella St., Minden

About: The Northwest Louisiana Human Services District was created by Act 373 in the 2008 Legislative Session. The goal of the NLHSD is to serve the parishes of Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Bienville, Red River, Desoto, Sabine, and Natchitoches as a Local Governmental Entity (LGE). On May 19, 2014, the district completed its readiness assessment and began operating as a fully authorized Local Governmental Entity on July 1, 2014. NLHSD is one of 10 LGEs created by the Louisiana Legislature as part of a statewide integrated human services delivery system. With local management, LGEs provide behavioral health and developmental disabilities services to the residents of Louisiana. Accordingly, LGEs operate within a framework anchored in clear public policy objectives, well-defined local responsibilities, and accountability measures designed to assure quality services are delivered efficiency and effectively.

NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL HEALTH (NAMI) - LOUISIANA

Website: https://namilouisiana.org/

Phone: 1-800-273-8255

About: NAMI Louisiana is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization made up of family members, peers, behavioral health professionals, and friends. The mission and purpose of NAMI Louisiana shall be to support and advocate at the local, state, and national levels the promotion of the quality of care, rights, and interests of those affected by mental illness. NAMI Louisiana is dedicated to eradicating the stigma, myths, and misconceptions of mental illnesses, to improving the quality of life for all who are affected by these illnesses, and to supporting recovery. It supports local affiliates by providing leadership, training, and technical assistance. It is dedicated to serving our communities by empowering peers and families and promoting meaningful systems of change. As mental illness strikes people regardless of age, race, creed, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, or many other differences we may have on the surface, we are working to be inclusive of everyone.

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS COUNSELING & MENTAL HEALTH CENTER

Website: https://www.swacmhc.com/

Phone: 870-773-4655 or 1-800-652-9166

Address: 2904 Arkansas Blvd., Texarkana

About: It is the mission of the Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center, Inc. to prevent, treat, and cure mental illnesses and related disorders. No one will be denied access to services due to an inability to pay. A sliding fee scale is available and is based on family size and income. Serving individuals in Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, and Sevier counties (with limited services in Nevada and Pike counties). For over 40 years, Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center, Inc. (SWACMHC) has been providing services for individuals and families throughout southwestern Arkansas. Services are provided to individuals with mental health and/or substance abuse problems, as well as youth experiencing legal problems.

RIVERVIEW BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Website: https://www.riverviewbehavioralhealth.com/

Phone: 870-626-0328

Address: 701 Arkansas Blvd., Texarkana

About: Riverview Behavioral Health is the premier psychiatric center in Texarkana, Arkansas, where children, adolescents, and adults can receive comprehensive inpatient help for the mental health challenges that have disrupted their lives. Riverview Behavioral Health is a 62-bed inpatient hospital treating individuals suffering from a mental health primary diagnosis from ages 12 and up. Our treatment center is located in Texarkana, Ark. serving the greater southwest Arkansas region. Riverview Behavioral Health is the area’s only full service mental health treatment center with a comprehensive continuum of psychiatric and behavioral health services:

Acute inpatient adolescent services

Acute adult inpatient services

Off-site mobile assessment services

Treatment is under the medical direction and supervision of our staff psychiatrists and administered by nurses, social workers, therapists, recreational specialists, special education teachers and a team of other caring mental health professionals. Riverview Behavioral Health offers a confidential, caring environment that promotes crisis resolution, positive self awareness, social skills, and personal growth that is monitored in a safe environment 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

GROWTH COUNSELING SERVICES

Website: https://growthcounselingtxk.com/

Phone: 903-949-9962

Address: 4613 Parkway Dr., Texarkana

About: At Growth Counseling Services, we provide counseling services to adults, couples and adolescents in Texarkana and the surrounding areas. We focus on working with individuals who are dealing with depression, anxiety, self-esteem issues, and grief. Our work also includes treating individuals and couples, who struggle with building and maintaining healthy relationships. It is our belief that everyone has the personal strength to heal and grow with the help from a counseling relationship that works for them. Together we will work to unlock unhealthy patterns and discover your inner resources that will bring you happiness to your life and your relationships.

GENESIS PRIMECARE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH HOPE AND RECOVERY CENTER

Website: https://www.genesisprimecare.org/hope-recovery-center

Phone: 903-791-1110 or 870-216-0082

Addresses: 4077 Jefferson Ave., Texarkana | 1205 E 35th St., Texarkana

About: Our program is designed to help people recover from overwhelming and hurtful experiences. We provide excellent support, healthy coping skills, and evidence-based care in a safe and healing environment. Trauma is a result of overwhelming or terrifying events or situations. A person may experience an actual event or be a witness to an accident. The person may become overwhelmed emotionally, physically, and mentally. Exposure to traumatic events can cause feelings of terror, intense fear, helplessness, and physical reactions. These events can often produce lasting changes in your emotions, thoughts, your body’s stress response, and how your body feels. The impact of traumatic stress, if unaddressed, can be long-lasting and can have a significant impact on your emotional and physical health. Children are more vulnerable to the effects of trauma due to their dependence on adults for their care and safety. Children often find it hard to manage their behavior and calm themselves down. Some people may develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

OCEANS BEHAVIORAL HOSPITAL

Website: https://oceanshealthcare.com/longview

Phone: 903-212-3105

Address: 615 Clinic Dr., Longview

About: At Oceans Behavioral Hospital Longview, healing is our focus. We are passionate about helping adults and seniors manage the challenges associated with anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. Utilizing proven, innovative, and progressive therapies, our qualified professionals strive to promote long-term wellness through a range of inpatient and outpatient psychiatric counseling and treatment options.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCORE

Website: http://www.communityhealthcore.com/

Phone: 1-800-832-1009 or 1-800-446-8253

Address: 107 Woodbine Pl., Longview

About: Serving as the mental health and intellectual disability governing authority for Bowie, Cass, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Red River, Rusk, and Upshur counties. Helping people and their families heal the consequences of mental illness. Assisting people with an intellectual disability and their families achieve maximum independence in all aspects of their lives. Providing programs and services in greater east Texas that help people lead lives free from addictions.

GENESIS PRIMECARE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH HOPE AND RECOVERY CENTER

Website: https://www.genesisprimecare.org/hope-recovery-center

Phone: 903-791-1110 or 903-796-2868 or 903-702-7900

Addresses: 1400 College Dr., Texarkana | 1011 S William St., Atlanta | 622 S Grove St., Marshall

About: Our program is designed to help people recover from overwhelming and hurtful experiences. We provide excellent support, healthy coping skills, and evidence-based care in a safe and healing environment. Trauma is a result of overwhelming or terrifying events or situations. A person may experience an actual event or be a witness to an accident. The person may become overwhelmed emotionally, physically, and mentally. Exposure to traumatic events can cause feelings of terror, intense fear, helplessness, and physical reactions. These events can often produce lasting changes in your emotions, thoughts, your body’s stress response, and how your body feels. The impact of traumatic stress, if unaddressed, can be long-lasting and can have a significant impact on your emotional and physical health. Children are more vulnerable to the effects of trauma due to their dependence on adults for their care and safety. Children often find it hard to manage their behavior and calm themselves down. Some people may develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE

Website: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Phone: 1-800-273-8255

About: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We’re committed to improving crisis services and advancing suicide prevention by empowering individuals, advancing professional best practices, and building awareness.

NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS (NAMI)

Website: https://www.nami.org/Home

Phone: 703-524-7600

Address: 4301 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Va.

About: NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

VETERANS CRISIS LINE

Website: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

Phone: 1-800-273-8255 opt. 1

About: Connect with the Veterans Crisis Line to reach caring, qualified responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many of them are veterans themselves.

