Boil water advisory issued for parts of Bossier City

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Bossier City
(Source: WALB)
By Rachael Thomas | February 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 3:13 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A boil water advisory has been issued in Bossier City for a handful of streets.

The advisory, which was issued Monday, Feb. 8, includes East Central Bossier Water System customers south of Highway 160 on the following streets:

  • Butler Hill Road
  • Leslie Road
  • Merrill Lane
  • Scarborough Road
  • Scarborough Lane
  • Etie Lane
  • Seven Pines Road south of Scarborough Road

Service had to be temporarily shutoff to repair a broken water main. The advisory will remain in effect until the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) allows for its removal. Customers in the affected areas should boil their water for a full minute before using it.

Bacterial samples will be submitted to LDH as soon as possible, but at the earliest on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.