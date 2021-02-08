Boil water advisory issued for parts of Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A boil water advisory has been issued in Bossier City for a handful of streets.
The advisory, which was issued Monday, Feb. 8, includes East Central Bossier Water System customers south of Highway 160 on the following streets:
- Butler Hill Road
- Leslie Road
- Merrill Lane
- Scarborough Road
- Scarborough Lane
- Etie Lane
- Seven Pines Road south of Scarborough Road
Service had to be temporarily shutoff to repair a broken water main. The advisory will remain in effect until the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) allows for its removal. Customers in the affected areas should boil their water for a full minute before using it.
Bacterial samples will be submitted to LDH as soon as possible, but at the earliest on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
