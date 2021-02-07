Sunday, February 7: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, Feb. 7, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 411,812 total cases - 2,003 new cases
- 9,119 total deaths - 43 new deaths
- 1,166 patients in hospitals - decrease of 109 patients
- 143 patients on ventilators - decrease of 24 patients
- 363,457 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.