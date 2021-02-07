Man shot in leg crashes car into business

By Kaitlyn Gibson | February 7, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST - Updated February 7 at 7:43 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that led a man to crash his car into a business.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Waggoner Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7.

The victim heard gunshots and saw he had been shot in the leg.

He was driving away from the area when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a business in the 6200 block of line avenue.

His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

