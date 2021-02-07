Man missing after boat capsizes on Attoyac River in San Augustine County

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man is missing after his boat capsized on Tuesday afternoon.
The man and his brother were in a boat on the Attoyac River in San Augustine County, according to Game Warden Austin Cryer. The boat capsized and only one of the men was able to get out to call for help. The second man never resurfaced.
Game wardens, several fire departments and EMS have been at the scene all afternoon searching for the missing man. Tonight they are gathering sonar equipment to help them search tomorrow morning.
At that time, Cryer said, law enforcement and/or fire and rescue agencies from Shelby, Nacogdoches and San Augustine County will work together in the search.
