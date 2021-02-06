Report: Gohmert hit with $5,000 fine for dodging House metal detectors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) was apparently fined $5,000 for evading metal detectors while entering the House floor inside the U.S. Capitol Building.
According to multiple outlets including Forbes and CNN, Gohmert and U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga) skirted the required metal detector pass. They are the first members of the House to be fined for such an evasion. Earlier this week, the House voted 216-210 to adopt new security protocols, among them included House members facing a $5,000 for a first-time offense of evading or otherwise refusing to go through metal detectors. The fine is increased to $10,000 for each subsequent offense. The fines will be deducted directly from the members’ salaries.
Gohmert, according to news website Axios, plans to appeal the fine. Axios quotes Gohmert as saying, “(T)his isn’t ‘The Godfather’ where you plant a gun in the toilet tank … There is no toilet tank in the bathroom.”
