Report: Gohmert hit with $5,000 fine for dodging House metal detectors

According to multiple outlets including Forbes and CNN, Gohmert and U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga) skirted the required metal detector pass. They are the first members of the House to be fined for such an evasion. Earlier this week, the House voted 216-210 to adopt new security protocols, among them included House members facing a $5,000 for a first-time offense of evading or otherwise refusing to go through metal detectors. The fine is increased to $10,000 for each subsequent offense. The fines will be deducted directly from the members’ salaries.