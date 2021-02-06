Rain this afternoon with cool temps. Coldest weather to arrive later next week.

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Today we’re waking up to overcast skies out there a some areas a few showers as well. Today will be rather gloomy but we have sunshine, warmer temperatures and some of the coldest winter weather of the season in the forecast for the next week.
Today: temperatures through the afternoon will hang around the mid and upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Highs this afternoon may not change or only warm up to the low 50s. Rain chances are around 30% with the greatest chance for seeing rain near I-30 and north late this morning and during the afternoon hours as a front moves through today.
Saturday evening: good news is the bulk of the rain will be done by the early evening hours with a few lingering showers not exactly at a zero chance of happening. Temperatures will drop back into the 40s this evening if you’re headed out. Overnight we’ll fall into the thirties with I-30 and north in the 20s.
Sunday: Sunshine should be returning by the late morning and afternoon hours. High temperatures will warm up in the mid and upper 50s near 60s for our most southern areas.
Monday and Tuesday the mid 60s will make a return with partly cloudy skies for each day. Tuesday a cold front will push through and bring a chance for showers during the evening although the chances arent particularly high. This front will help usher in some of the coldest air of the season, however cold hair tends to move in slower. Wednesday highs ill only be in the upper 40s and low 50s with lower temperatures for Thursday. Rain is in the forecast Thursday but if temperatures are cold and enough and the moisture matches up, the chance for wintry precip is there but not at all certain this moment. We’ll keep you updated in the coming days.
Have a great weekend!
