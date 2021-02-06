Rain this afternoon with cool temps. Coldest weather to arrive later next week.

Monday and Tuesday the mid 60s will make a return with partly cloudy skies for each day. Tuesday a cold front will push through and bring a chance for showers during the evening although the chances arent particularly high. This front will help usher in some of the coldest air of the season, however cold hair tends to move in slower. Wednesday highs ill only be in the upper 40s and low 50s with lower temperatures for Thursday. Rain is in the forecast Thursday but if temperatures are cold and enough and the moisture matches up, the chance for wintry precip is there but not at all certain this moment. We’ll keep you updated in the coming days.