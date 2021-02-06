Polar plunge coming next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coldest air of the winter so far is poised to move into the ArkLaTex later next week. Details about the timing of the cold air and any frozen precipitation that may come with it are somewhat uncertain now, but should become clearer in the coming days. In the short term the weekend forecast is fairly straight-forward with some showers and continued cool weather.
Clouds will increase again later tonight with a few sprinkles possible just before sunrise. Temperatures will dip into the 30s to around 40 across the area.
We’ll stay mostly cloudy through the morning hours and into the early afternoon as a weather disturbance passes through the ArkLaTex Saturday. Areas around and north of I-30 may see some steadier light rain for the first half of day with only passing showers in other areas. By the end of the afternoon rain should be winding down for everyone. Temperatures will be cool, only reaching the upper 40s in the far north and low to mid 50s elsewhere.
Dry weather and sunshine are back on Sunday. After starting in the 30s in the morning we’ll be a little warmer into the afternoon with highs close to 60 which is about average for this time of year.
Warmer 60s are back the first few days of next week ahead of an arctic cold front. Monday looks dry, but showers could be back as soon as Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to start falling by Wednesday, but it the colder air is a little slower to arrive, which is a good possibility, it may be toward the end of the week before it starts getting colder.
Depending on the timing of the cold air and any moisture interacting with it, a wintry mix is possible perhaps as soon as Thursday in some areas. Once the cold air settles in by the end of next week expect multiple days where high temperatures are on the 30s and 40s and overnight lows get down into the teens and 20s. The forecast uncertainty is high regarding timing and impacts so keep checking back with us for the latest information.
Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.