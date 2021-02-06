Man arrested for Harrison County shooting death

KARNACK, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County deputies responded to a shooting on Friday, Feb. 5, just before 9 p.m. on FM 134 in Karnack.
Deputies arrived on scene to find a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies began life-saving efforts before Waskom Fire Department EMS arrived.
The victim, Elbert Wilson, 65, of Marshall, was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Nathan Turnbaugh, of Rowlett, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Sheriff’s Jail on murder charges.
“Please pray for the family, as they lost a husband and a son in this act of violence. We are continuing our investigation and will release further information as it becomes available,” said Harrison County Sheriff Fletcher.
