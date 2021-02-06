Funeral service and procession held for Rock Palermo

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Funeral services were held today for Rock Palermo after his life was claimed in a plane crash in Cameron Parish on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Palermo was a local attorney at Veron, Bice, Palermo & Wilson and was a pilot with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
An obituary for Rock Palermo can be found HERE.
Click here to see Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso and District Attorney Stephen Dwight speak about what it was like to know Rock Palermo.
Wednesday afternoon, a procession was held as Palermo was brought to a Jennings’ funeral home, click here for more.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.