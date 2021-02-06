KSLA Salutes: Ellsworth AFB bomber to join Super Bowl flyover

“It’s been going on for a couple months,” Webster said. “I’ve been working with the aerial events coordinator with the Air Force and he has been working with the FAA to make sure all the airspace is good to go. Through my end, I’ve been working with the other aircraft, the B-2 and the B-52, their flight leads, coming up with a game plan on how we are going to launch and meet up, be in the right place and the right time to get the timing right for the Super Bowl.”