Deputies search for missing Shelby Co. man

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing elderly man.
Thurman Barrett, 84, of Joaquin, is described as white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5′8 and weighs approximately 200 pounds.
Barrett was last seen Thursday, Jan. 28, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Williams Landing/Woodland Shores area in Joaquin. He was driving a 1997 Chevrolet extended pickup with Texas plate HVB6036.
Officials warn that if you see Barrett, you should not approach him as he may be in possession of a firearm.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Barrett, please contact the SCSO at (936) 598-5601.
