Tracking major cold next week

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking the potential for major changes in the ArkLaTex and the country as a whole. While Monday should be sunny and comfortable, beginning on Tuesday we are tracking showers associated with a cold front that will be pushing through the region. Behind the front starting on Wednesday we are watching temperatures that could potentially not make it out of the 40s for a prolonged period of time. There is even potential for winter weather towards the end of the week. but there is a lot of uncertainty there.