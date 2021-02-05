Tracking major cold next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking cooler temperatures behind the cold front that rolled through the region on Thursday. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 50s to go along with cloud cover in the morning and sunshine this afternoon. Your weekend is looking decent, but we are tracking increased rain chances for your Saturday as a disturbance will be taking shape. Next week continues to be a week to watch as we could see a major arctic outbreak beginning Wednesday and lasting through next weekend.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you will need to once again grab the jacket as temperatures are much cooler today behind the cold front. We are tracking cloud cover this morning with an isolated shower in the southern ArkLaTex that will give way to sunshine once we get later in the afternoon. Expect high temperatures to be in the mid 50s as we close out the week.
As we move through your weekend we are tracking clouds on Saturday and sunshine on Sunday. On Saturday we are tracking increasing rain chances as a developing disturbance will bring ample cloud cover and shower chances, especially across the northern half of the ArkLaTex. It is also not out of the realm of possibility parts of McCurtain County could see some winter weather Saturday. On Sunday we expect sunshine to return and high temperatures should return to the low 60s.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking the potential for major changes in the ArkLaTex and the country as a whole. While Monday should be sunny and comfortable, beginning on Tuesday we are tracking showers associated with a cold front that will be pushing through the region. Behind the front starting on Wednesday we are watching temperatures that could potentially not make it out of the 40s for a prolonged period of time. There is even potential for winter weather towards the end of the week. but there is a lot of uncertainty there.
In the meantime, that Super Bowl BBQs should be a go this Sunday! Have a great weekend!
