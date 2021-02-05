Some people age 65 or older hesitant to take coronavirus vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has made people who are at least 65 years old, and members of some smaller groups, eligible to take the coronavirus vaccine starting Monday, Feb. 8.
During his weekly news conference on the state’s response, Edwards spoke on how this change gives 275,000 more people access to the vaccine.
Some people in Shreveport who are in that age range are still skeptical on taking the vaccine.
“I don’t think there are enough studies on this vaccine,” Pat Morris says. “I’m still undecided to take it.”
“I’m not taking no vaccine,” Jeremy Ellis says. “It was made to quickly and we don’t know the side effects.”
Several other people say they are in favor of taking the vaccine. They say they are tired of having to wear masks and want protection against the virus.
Edwards is encouraging everyone eligible to take the vaccine to take it. He stressed how the UK variant makes this virus more contagious.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.