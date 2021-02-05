Shreveport funeral home says it had to expand morgue to deal with pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting everyone, particularly those who run funeral homes.
Wesley Adams at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home said as COVID-19 deaths increase, finding space for people in their building is a challenge. Back in January, Adams helped 22 families who lost a loved one to COVID-19.
“We’ve had to expand the morgue some because we just ran out of space to house bodies,” he said.
FULL INTERVIEW WITH ADAMS:
January was the second deadliest month during the pandemic in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Health is offering help. They have created a plan that includes a contractor to help those overwhelmed by human remains. The contractor will help them find additional storage.
“It can happen from time to time we get inundated and we just have to try to move swiftly,” he said.
Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. John Vanchiere explained how it makes families feel.
“I think we’re at a point where everybody in our country knows someone who died and that’s when it begins to get home,” he said.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says we need to work together during this COVID-19 fight.
“We can’t fix what we did yesterday or what we didn’t do yesterday, but going forward we can all decide that is an unacceptable cost to bear,” he said.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.