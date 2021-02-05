Man sentenced in death of 15 month-old child

“All murder cases are hard to deal with but deaths involving babies are some of the toughest things we have to deal with” noted Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin. “I want to thank the Bossier City Fire Department for their efforts to try to save the baby’s life and the Bossier City Police Department for their excellent investigation. I also want to thank Judge Self for his diligent review of the pre-sentence investigation and of the statements submitted by the baby’s family” Marvin continued.