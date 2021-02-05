Father, girlfriend charged in connection with fatal shooting of 3-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has confirmed a man and a woman are charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 3-year-old girl.
Trevonte J. Brown, 20, the child’s father, faces a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. In Louisiana, the charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison if convicted.
Lashunta Taylor, 24, has also now also been arrested in connection with the child’s death. She’s charged with obstruction of justice, police say.
Officers with the Shreveport Police Department say Taylor is Brown’s girlfriend.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Mykeydrea Brown, 3. She died at Ochsner LSU Health at 7:17 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5. The coroner’s office says she was shot in the face. An autopsy has been authorized and the incident remains under investigation.
Brown and Taylor were both booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
The incident took place Wednesday, Feb. 3. Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Bernice Circle in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood.
According to SPD Chief Ben Raymond, his detectives are finding it difficult to sort out exactly how the child was shot.
“After a continuous investigation, violent crimes investigators learned that Brown negligently left a loaded firearm unattended at the residence. The child was able to grab and discharge the firearm causing a nearly fatal injury,” reads a news release from SPD.
