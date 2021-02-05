LSU Health Shreveport doctor discusses low rate of African Americans getting COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Both across the country and in the ArkLaTex area, there is a persistent disparity in vaccination rates among African Americans.
LSH Health Shreveport Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. John Vanchiere says he’s encouraged to see more Black Americans getting the vaccine, but that it’s still not enough. He points to several contributing factors as to why this group may be avoiding the shot, including a lack of trust in the vaccine itself.
KSLA’s Jeff Ferrell spoke with people waiting in line to get the vaccine at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport, who say it’s not surprising to them to hear that the vaccination rate for African Americans is low. Watch tonight on KSLA News 12.
