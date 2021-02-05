KSLA Salutes: B-52 pilot from Minot AFB shares excitement ahead of Super Bowl LV flyover

MINOT AFB, N. Dak. (KSLA) - The flyover at Super Bowl LV will be a first-of-its kind. The world will be watching on Super Bowl Sunday when a trio of Air Force bombers going nearly 300 mph fly over at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida in a pregame tradition unlike any other.
One of the pilots is Capt. Colter Huyler, who will be flying a B-52 out of Minot Air Force Base.
Huyler says their Sunday will start early. The flight down to the Florida coast is approximately 3 1/2 hours. Huyler says the total flight time for the day will be 10 hours.
“We’ll be going out to the jet fairly early in the morning,” Huyler said. “We will take off mid-morning and then fly down to the Gulf of Mexico, we will join up with the other bombers, we will hold west of the Florida coast for a while before we press inbound and will be over the stadium for the National Anthem at 6:30. After that we will be heading northbound back to Minot and land sometime that evening.”
Huyler says he and the crew are excited to participate in the flyover.
“It’s not every day we get to do this,” Huyler said. “This is normal training sortie as far as we’re concerned. I’m not any better or any more capable than anyone else in my unit to be able to execute this, I was just lucky this was my turn to fly.”
This will be a first-of-its-kind flyover: Three different bombers will be taking off from three different Air Force Bases, meeting up over the Gulf of Mexico, then flying in formation during the National Anthem.
The B-2 Spirit, piloted by Captain Sarah “Gucci” Kociuba, will be taking off from Whiteman AFB in Missouri, the B-1 will be taking off from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota, and the B-52, piloted by Capt. Colter Huyler, will be taking off from Minot AFB in North Dakota.
“I know all three bombers have flown together in the past, but I think this will be the first time they will fly over a major sporting event like this,” Huyler said. “The three bombers all have similar air speeds and similar payloads. We don’t get the opportunity to fly dissimilar formations like this a lot, so we will practice being in the proper position, but it really isn’t a big deal to be able to join up with other aircraft in close formations. I’m excited. I’ve never flown with a B-2 before. I have gotten the opportunity to fly with B-1′s before. I think it will be very interesting and I am excited personally to fly along with the B-2.”
Huyler says they are ready to showcase the B-52 to a global audience on Super Bowl Sunday.
“For us I think it’s a great opportunity,” Huyler said. “It shows that we can take off from Minot or three separate bases and join up and be over a certain location at the time of our choosing. Everyone is excited about doing this flight, my crew especially. We get tasked with high profile missions a lot so we are used to the attention and the visibility from across the world.”
