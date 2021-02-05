KSLA Salutes: B-52 pilot from Minot AFB shares excitement ahead of Super Bowl LV flyover

“I know all three bombers have flown together in the past, but I think this will be the first time they will fly over a major sporting event like this,” Huyler said. “The three bombers all have similar air speeds and similar payloads. We don’t get the opportunity to fly dissimilar formations like this a lot, so we will practice being in the proper position, but it really isn’t a big deal to be able to join up with other aircraft in close formations. I’m excited. I’ve never flown with a B-2 before. I have gotten the opportunity to fly with B-1′s before. I think it will be very interesting and I am excited personally to fly along with the B-2.”