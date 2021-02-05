It’s National Weatherperson’s Day!

It’s easy to make jokes about meteorologists when the snow that was forecast doesn’t materialize or the severe storms that were expected ended up just being some heavy rain, but don’t think that they aren’t constantly working hard to provide the best forecast that they can. The weather doesn’t stop for the weekend, nighttime or holidays. Meteorologists work around the clock every day of the year and often spend important time away from family and friends to keep you informed and to pass along important severe weather information. Today’s the day to take a moment and say ‘Thank you’ to the men and women providing the daily information about the one thing that affects us all...the weather!