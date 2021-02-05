COVID-19: Honoring pandemic victims in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed thousands of lives in the ArkLaTex area since it began in March of 2020. Now, nearly a year later, we’re all still dealing with its effects.
Many are becoming numb to the number of deaths, and mental health experts say that’s not surprising. We’re all exhausted. We’re all depleted. We’re all ready to get back to normal... So how can we remember that these numbers of deaths are more than just statistics, that they’re someone’s mother, father, aunt, uncle, brother, sister, child, grandma, and grandpa?
As of Friday, Feb. 5, Louisiana has reported 9,044 deaths; Arkansas has reported 5,009 deaths; Texas has reported 37,727 deaths. That brings the total number of deaths in the ArkLaTex area to 51,780 in less than a year.
To honor these victims and their families, we’d like to show photographs of the victims so the community can see their faces and read their names, so they aren’t just seen as numbers. If someone you love has died from COVID-19, we’d be honored to share their photograph with the community. Please submit their photo below and include their name.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.