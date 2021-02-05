Couple weekend showers with a big cool down on its way

(KSLA) - This weekend will be split in half. Saturday will be cloudy with a couple showers, while Sunday will be nice and sunny! Meanwhile, temperatures look to take a dive in a few days!
This evening will be a bit cloudy for some, but also some sunshine will mix in just before sunset. Some of the clouds will clear away through the evening hours, but not for everyone. Temperatures will be a little chilly, and will get down to the 40s. So, you may need a jacket for any evening plans.
Look for some of the clouds to clear tonight, but will be building back up by first thing Saturday morning. So, don’t expect to see a lot of sunshine when you wake up. Temperatures will cool to the upper 30s to the lower 40s. It will certainly be a chilly night!
Saturday might have another cold front move though the ArkLaTex. It looks like it will not reach the ArkLaTex. It may stall just to our north. This will not bring much rain, if any at all. I have those rain chances up to 30%. A better possibility for showers will be around southwest Arkansas. Don’t be surprised if you see a quick shower, but some of you will stay dry. Temperatures will be a little cool and heat up to the lower 50s.
Sunday will be nice and sunny with a few passing clouds. I do not expect any rain at all. It will be rather nice to enjoy. If you are firing up the grill ahead of the Super Bowl, you will be able to take your time outside and enjoy the beauty of the day. Highs will be in the lower 60s.
Monday looks to be warm with highs in the 60s, but the clouds will be increasing. A shower will be possible too. It should not be a bad day by any means.
Tuesday will have a little more rain and possibly a big cool down. There is some indication that a cold front will be moving through that might bring some rain, but will also knock those temperatures down. Highs on Tuesday I have forecasted to the lower 60s. The timing of this cold front will help determine what the temperature will be. So, things are yet to be determined.
Wednesday and Thursday will be even colder. Assuming that cold front Tuesday passes through, that will drop temperatures a lot. This will be an Arctic blast of cold air moving in. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s, and Thursday will only heat up to the lower 40s. Some of that has to do with the lack of sunshine. There is also the possibility of some wintry precipitation by Thursday!
Friday also looks to be very cold with temperatures in the upper 30s. There could be a shower or two, which could turn into a couple snow flurries. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine.
I want to emphasize, the forecast is very uncertain at the moment. Computer models are shifting back and forth with the chances of a major cool down. You’ll want to keep checking back in with the KSLA First Alert Weather Team for the latest. As of now, the idea of a cool down looks likely. The question is, how cold will it get? There is the chance that it may not cool down much at all. We’ll watch the latest trends and keep you updated over the next few days on KSLA.
Have a great weekend!
