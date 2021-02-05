CHRISTUS Good Shepherd announces upcoming appointments available for COVID-19 vaccinations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - A total of 3,500 new appointments are available for those seeking COVID-19 vaccinations with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System.
The appointments were made possible by a replenishing supply of COVID-19 vaccines by the state of Texas.
The new appointments will start on March 14 and are available now to be scheduled, according to a news release.
No walk-ins will be accepted. Waitlist appointments are not available.
Those wanting to schedule an appointment can click here. Patients can also call (877) 335-5746 to make an appointment.
When showing up, patients are asked to follow the following guidelines:
- Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.
- Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.
- Wear loose-fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.
- Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.
