Caught on camera: Watch as a high school basketball game comes to a shattering end in the third quarter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — All sports fans love an overtime thriller.
But what about a third-quarter game ender?
How is that possible you ask?
I want to take you inside the Captain Shreve High School gym Wednesday night.
Gators up 40-24. And Shreve on the fast break.
And then it happened.
Something you don’t see very often in high school hoops.
It was senior night, the final home game of the year, when A.C. Bryant and Marquez Stevenson both went for the rebound ... and the slam.
You’ve got to have two hoops to play the game. So the game ended with Captain Shreve up 42-24 over Byrd High.
No one was hurt.
And they probably still are picking up shards of glass everywhere.
