Bars, restaurants in several east Texas counties can resume higher capacity rates
(Source: Pexels.com)
By Rachael Thomas | February 5, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 11:32 AM

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Bars and restaurants in some counties in Texas can now have increased capacity since COVID-19 hospitalization rates have been below 15% of capacity for at least seven consecutive days.

Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell and various mayors received notification Thursday, Feb. 4 from Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, that according to Executive Order GA-32, signed by Governor Greg Abbott in October of 2020, these areas no longer met the definition of a high hospitalization area and could now reopen at 75% capacity. This order applies to restaurants and bars in the area.

Also, all licensed hospitals in the area may resume elective surgeries. The area includes the following counties:

  • Bowie
  • Cass
  • Delta
  • Hopkins
  • Lamar
  • Morris
  • Red River
  • Titus

DSHS Letter to Bowie County Judge GA-32 Return to 75% Occupancy of Businesses

