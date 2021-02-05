Bars, restaurants in several east Texas counties can resume higher capacity rates

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Bars and restaurants in some counties in Texas can now have increased capacity since COVID-19 hospitalization rates have been below 15% of capacity for at least seven consecutive days.
Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell and various mayors received notification Thursday, Feb. 4 from Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, that according to Executive Order GA-32, signed by Governor Greg Abbott in October of 2020, these areas no longer met the definition of a high hospitalization area and could now reopen at 75% capacity. This order applies to restaurants and bars in the area.
Also, all licensed hospitals in the area may resume elective surgeries. The area includes the following counties:
- Bowie
- Cass
- Delta
- Hopkins
- Lamar
- Morris
- Red River
- Titus
