Air Force launches global security review after a man illegally entered Joint Base Andrews

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSLA) - The Air Force announced it is launching a global security review of all its bases after a man illegally accessed Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Thursday.
Officials say the the man was also able to enter an unlocked C-40 aircraft on the flight line. A C-40 aircraft typically transports Cabinet-level officials and senior military leaders conducting official business.
Security forces detained and interviewed the man. He was booked for trespassing and then turned over to local law enforcement. Officials say he had two outstanding warrants, but wouldn’t release the name of the man at this time.
“Investigation by the Air Force IG, this review and investigation, will also include their installations worldwide,” said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby at a press conference Friday. “They’re not just going to limit it to Andrews. I mean, clearly they’re going to investigate this incident, but they’re also going to take a look at security protocols across the force.”
KSLA reached out to Barksdale for a comment on an upcoming security review. Public Affairs Office officials referred us to the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.