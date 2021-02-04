Waitr reveals most-delivered foods in Shreveport on Super Bowl Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is just days away.
While it might not be a typical Super Bowl Sunday this year surrounded by family and friends, it doesn’t mean you should skip out on good food.
Super Bowl Sunday is one of the top five delivery days for Waitr every year. With orders from years past as their guide, these are the top foods that Waitr delivers in Shreveport for the Super Bowl:
- Wings
- Tacos
- Mozzarella Sticks
- Quesadilla
- Club Sandwich
- Fries
- Chips & Dip
- Pizza
- Fried Rice
- Donuts
Waitr will be offering a promotion ahead of the big game. If you predict the winner of the Super Bowl when you place your order, you will get a chance to win free Waitr delivery for a year. Use code TBWIN2021 for a Tampa Bay win or KCWIN2021 for a Kansas City win at checkout.
