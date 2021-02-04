Tracking Arctic Air next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track showers that will be pushing through the ArkLaTex later in the day part of a cold front that will lead to cooler temperatures as we close out the week on Friday. Your weekend forecast continues to trend warmer with temperatures on Sunday now likely to be in the 60s for the most of us in the region. Looking ahead to next week we have to keep our eye on a potential Arctic Outbreak as a strong cold front Tuesday and Wednesday could plunge through the region, but even here there is a lot of uncertainty in terms of how far south it will move.