Tracking Arctic Air next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track showers that will be pushing through the ArkLaTex later in the day part of a cold front that will lead to cooler temperatures as we close out the week on Friday. Your weekend forecast continues to trend warmer with temperatures on Sunday now likely to be in the 60s for the most of us in the region. Looking ahead to next week we have to keep our eye on a potential Arctic Outbreak as a strong cold front Tuesday and Wednesday could plunge through the region, but even here there is a lot of uncertainty in terms of how far south it will move.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning temperatures are much milder this morning as cloud cover has moved in and winds continue out of the south. In addition, we see ample cloud cover around the region but we should stay dry through the afternoon. After 2 PM we are expecting showers to developing along I-30 and then will move south throughout the afternoon and into the early evening hours. Temperatures out ahead of the front will reach into the 70s across the region.
Once we get to Friday and head into the weekend we are tracking temperatures that continue to trend upwards for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 50s, but by Saturday will start to rebound with highs near the 60 degree mark. Sunday was a day earlier in the week where we were targeting potentially much cooler air, but that is no longer the case. More than likely sunshine and temperatures in the 60s will be the story.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a mild start to the week, but potentially much colder air arriving on Wednesday. Sunshine and temperatures near 70 is how we start the week Monday, but clouds will be on the increase for Tuesday as we watch a potential cold front moving towards the region. This front would move through late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing some wet weather to the ArkLaTex. Behind the front we would once again have to watch for arctic air sweeping in from the north and potential holding our temperatures in the 40s the rest of the week.
In the meantime, enjoy the warmer weather ahead for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Thursday!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.