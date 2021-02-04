Super Bowl plans at local restaurants and breweries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Super Bowl Sunday will be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bars and restaurants that would normally be packed are trying to avoid becoming super spreaders this year.
Red River Brew Pub and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux both hope to have guests stop by for the big game while still adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Red River Brewing General Manager Elizabeth Walkoviak said they are prepared to keep everyone safe this weekend.
“Tables are going to be 8 feet apart so we’re hoping it doesn’t affect us too much. If anybody is not feeling safe, we wear masks, we sanitize all day,” she said.
She said due to restaurant capacity limits being 50 percent they are coming up with ways to control the crowd.
“We always keep track of the number of people that are coming in and going out and we’re also going to have so many tables set up,” she said.
Over at Walk-Ons in Shreveport, the owner Chris Mcjunkins said on Super Bowl Sunday there are usually a lot of people standing around the bar, but that won’t be the case this year.
“You’ll see that we’ll have plexiglass dividers between every single table, we even have plexiglass doors,” he said.
He is optimistic everyone will be safe this Sunday.
“It’ll be groups that are together, or they’ll be separated where as before it’s just one big party, now it’ll be multiple parties,” he said.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.