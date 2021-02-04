Southern University at Shreveport announces numerous Black History Month events

Southern University at Shreveport announces numerous Black History Month events
Black History Month is celebrated annually in February. (Source: SUSLA)
By Rachael Thomas | February 4, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST - Updated February 4 at 9:17 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southern University at Shreveport has announced its schedule of events for Black History Month. The events will follow the national theme, “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.”

Various organizations have worked with the school to host sessions aimed at engaging, educating, illuminating, and inspiring those who attend. Participating organizations includes the Student Government Association, SUMAS, and Social Sciences.

SUSLA is hosting a number of events recognizing Black History Month.
SUSLA is hosting a number of events recognizing Black History Month. (Source: SUSLA)
SUSLA is hosting a number of events recognizing Black History Month.
SUSLA is hosting a number of events recognizing Black History Month. (Source: SUSLA)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.