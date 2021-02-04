SPD chief: Child wounded in shooting on Bernice Circle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 3-year-old girl has been rushed to the hospital for treatment of a life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper torso, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said.
He added that her condition has since been stabilized.
Preliminary investigation indicates the gunfire occurred inside a residence in the 700 block of Bernice Circle, Raymond said.
No arrest has been made.
Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the shooting happened at 9:27 p.m. That’s when first responders were summoned.
The Fire Department had five units on a medical emergency on Bernice between Wyngate Boulevard and Bartlett Drive, dispatch records show. That number now stands at two.
Five police units responded to a report of a shooting at the same location. That number has since grown to 15.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
