Natchitoches mayor talks about his new job, who inspires him

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The oldest town in Louisiana now has its first African-American mayor.
In September 2020, Ronnie WIlliams, Jr. was elected mayor of Natchitoches.
Even now, he still can’t describe his victory in words. A lifelong resident of Natchitoches, Williams says he’s excited to start his new job.
Shortly after winning, Williams was inaugurated at the Natchitoches Riverbank Stage. The event was packed with family, friends, and supporters. Mayor Williams won the race by only four percent of the vote.
In his State of the City address held on February 1, 2021, Williams said he planned to talk about unity for the city, tackling ways to curb crime, and of course, making sure his office is transparent.
Williams says he is inspired by many, naming Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. when he first started teaching he was asked to recite the King’s, “I Have a Dream” speech. He did it from memory and reflects back on passages of whites and blacks coming together.
He added Dr. King often talked about not being satisfied until there is change. When asked about whether Williams was satisfied himself, he answered no.
“There has been progress — but I don’t think... I think it is dangerous to get to a point where you are satisfied. Yes, we will celebrate our success but we have to acknowledge where we can improve and where we can grow so I will never be fully satisfied.”
Wiliams also credits his father for also being a hard worker and inspiration in his life.
