‘Ma Rainey,’ ‘Minari’ and Boseman lead SAG nominations

But the SAG Awards are considered a far better barometer for the Academy Awards. Actors account for the largest percentage of the film academy. Usually, the eventual Oscar best picture winner is first nominated for best ensemble by the SAG Awards, though “Green Book” and “The Shape of Water” were two recent exceptions. Last year, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” won the SAG’s top honor (and became the first non-English film to do so) before triumphing at the Oscars.