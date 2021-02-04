LSU Health Shreveport announces additional dates, locations for COVID-19 vaccinations

By Alex Onken | February 4, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 12:28 PM

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport’s Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats announced added new dates, locations for upcoming community COVID-19 vaccinations.

At this time, state guidelines dictate that those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are residents age 70 and over. However, those under the age of 70 may pre-register to get the vaccine.

While pre-registration is requested — it is not required.

Shreveport

Friday, Feb. 5 - First and second doses of the vaccine will be available

Louisiana State Fair Grounds

3701 Hudson Drive

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 8. — Wednesday, Feb. 10

First doses of the vaccine

Louisiana State Fair Grounds

3701 Hudson Drive

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Arcadia

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Parking lot of former outlet mall

700 Factory Outlet Drive

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mansfield

Thursday, Feb. 11

Former Walmart parking lot

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To register, click here.

