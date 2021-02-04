LSU Health Shreveport announces additional dates, locations for COVID-19 vaccinations

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport’s Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats announced added new dates, locations for upcoming community COVID-19 vaccinations.
At this time, state guidelines dictate that those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are residents age 70 and over. However, those under the age of 70 may pre-register to get the vaccine.
While pre-registration is requested — it is not required.
Shreveport
Friday, Feb. 5 - First and second doses of the vaccine will be available
Louisiana State Fair Grounds
3701 Hudson Drive
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 8. — Wednesday, Feb. 10
First doses of the vaccine
Louisiana State Fair Grounds
3701 Hudson Drive
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Arcadia
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Parking lot of former outlet mall
700 Factory Outlet Drive
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mansfield
Thursday, Feb. 11
Former Walmart parking lot
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
