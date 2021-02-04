LSU Health medical students collecting clothing for hospital patients

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Medical students from LSU Health Shreveport’s Executive Council are working to address an issue hidden in plain sight — and they need your help.
“Someone said, ‘you know, there are a lot of patients that are discharged in hospital gowns and scrubs,’” said Alexa Tafaro, a second-year medical student.
Stunned, Tafaro knew something had to be done to help these patients.
“I realized this was a perfect way we could set up a closet in the hospital that is accessible to all students, social workers, anyone who needs it... they could go in and get clothes for a patient,” Tafaro explained.
Tafaro adds restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated the problem.
“A lot of families are not able to go in and see their loved ones and bring them clothes for discharge,” she added. “They’re either leaving in the same clothes they’ve been in for a week or however long they’ve been there. Sometimes their clothes might be cut off if they come in with a trauma.”
Here’s everything you need to know about this clothing drive:
- Friday, February 5 - Friday, February 19
- Email SHRVCommunications@LSUHSC.edu to arrange a time to drop-off clothing at the medical school
- Community members can also send clothes with medical students or LSU Health employees
- Donate casual clothing for any age and sex (shirts, pants, sweats, shoes, jackets, etc.)
Tafaro believes this is just another example of how LSU Health Shreveport continues to make a difference in the lives of its patients.
“It’s more than just getting the person better, it’s the whole person, the whole community reaching out and helping,” Tafaro said.
