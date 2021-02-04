Firefighters dispatched to crash involving tractor-trailer in west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews are working to learn more about a fiery crash on Thursday morning involving a tractor-trailer.
The call came in just after 5 a.m. to the exit ramp from I-20 west to Highway 80 (Greenwood Road). That’s the Industrial Loop exit (Exit 8).
According to the Shreveport Fire Department, one person was injured during the incident.
Other vehicles were damaged during the incident.
About 100 gallons and oil leaked from the truck, according to SPD. Crews are working to clean up the scene.
Louisiana State Police and the Department of Environmental Quality were notified.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
