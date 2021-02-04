Ex-US Air Force officer sentenced for sexual abuse of minor

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A former airman has been sentenced to prison for the sexual abuse of a minor. U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. sentenced 53-year-old Julio M. Gomez, of Blanchard, Oklahoma, on Monday to three years and a day in prison and five years of supervised release for the crime.
Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news release that Gomez also was ordered to pay $29,900 in restitution to the victim and a $10,000 fine.
Gomez pleaded guilty in the case on Oct. 3, 2019.
The alleged crime occurred while Gomez was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana.
