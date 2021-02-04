Cool weather returns through the weekend

(KSLA) - Thanks to Thursday’s cold front, temperatures will be a little cooler for a few days. Through this weekend, it will be chilly in the morning then pleasant in the afternoon with little to no rain.
Tonight, the cold front will move away, and push any shower activity away from us. The clouds will also slowly clear away briefly. However, more clouds will move in first thing Friday morning. Temperatures will quickly be dropping overnight. Lows by sunrise Friday will be in the 30s. Make sure to bundle up again!
By the time we wake up Friday morning, there will be plenty of clouds returning to the ArkLaTex. They will not bring any rain, and will not stick around for long. As we head into the afternoon, the sunshine will return. Temperatures will be a lot cooler though. It will heat up to only the mid to upper 50s! You’ll need that jacket again for sure!
Saturday might have another cold front move though the ArkLaTex. It is even trending to not reaching the ArkLaTex. It may stall just to our north. This will not bring much rain, if any at all. I have those rain chances up to 20%, and a better possibility for showers will be around southwest Arkansas. Temperatures may not cool down as much, and will stay mild. Highs are now expected to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Sunday will be nice and sunny with a few passing clouds. I do not expect any rain at all. It will be rather nice to enjoy. If you are firing up the grill ahead of the Super Bowl, you will be able to take your time outside and enjoy the beauty of the day. Highs will be in the lower 60s.
Monday and Tuesday has some uncertainty in the forecast. Monday looks to be warm with highs in the 60s, but the clouds will be increasing. A shower will be possible too. Tuesday will have a little more rain and possibly a big cool down. There is some indication that a cold front will be moving through that might bring some rain, but will also knock those temperatures down. Highs on Tuesday I have forecasted to the upper 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be even colder. Assuming that cold front Tuesday passes through, that will drop temperatures a lot. This will be an Arctic blast of cold air moving in. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s, and Thursday will only heat up to the upper 30s. Some of that has to do with the lack of sunshine. There is also the possibility of some wintry precipitation by Thursday!
I want to emphasize, the forecast is very uncertain at the moment. You’ll want to keep checking back in with the KSLA First Alert Weather Team for the latest. As of now, it looks like there will be a big cool down next week. The question is, how cold will it get? There is the chance that it may not cool down much at all. We’ll watch the latest trends and keep you updated over the next few days on KSLA.
Have a great rest of the week!
