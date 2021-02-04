Bossier City mayor urges citizens to continue wearing masks

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish has seen a total of 12,105 positive COVID-19 cases with 243 deaths.
Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker reiterates the importance and value of wearing face masks in his weekly briefing especially with the new variants of the disease, some of which have already made their way into Louisiana.
Mayor Walker also urges everyone to continue washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings and staying home when sick to helo slow the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.